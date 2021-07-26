GM’s self-driving skills take a wrong turn

A close up of a Bolt EV car is seen during a media event by Cruise, GM’s autonomous car unit, in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

MELBOURNE, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Motors’ (GM.N) latest journey in autonomous driving has taken it to the courthouse. Late on Friday, the $80 billion carmaker filed a suit accusing Ford Motor (F.N) of trademark infringement after the latter renamed its new driver-assist technology BlueCruise. The problem? GM has a similar system, in operation since 2017, dubbed Super Cruise, while its $30 billion self-driving division read more is called GM Cruise.

The word has, of course, formed part of a generic industry term synonymous for decades with the beginnings of autonomous driving - “cruise control”. Granted, Super Cruise, and Ford’s new features, go beyond just speed control, allowing cars to maintain and change lanes and speed. But with GM’s own branding harking back to the earlier moniker, exclusivity may be hard to attain.

Whatever the judge decides, though, GM’s case is giving more publicity to its rival’s attempts to play self-driving catch-up. That’s of more value to Ford boss Jim Farley than a name. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin