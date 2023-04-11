













HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tom Palmer is going for third time lucky. The boss of $40 billion U.S.-based gold miner Newmont (NEM.N) has sweetened his bid for Australian rival Newcrest (NCM.AX) after the latter rejected its two prior approaches. The latest $19.5 billion offer looks shinier but still faces some challenges.

Under the revised proposal, Newcrest shareholders will receive 0.4 of a Newmont share for each one they hold, plus up to $1.10 via a franked special dividend. In total, that implies a value of A$32.87 per share – a 46% premium to Newcrest’s undisturbed price in February, when the company disclosed the U.S. group’s earlier advances. Newmont says the latest improved offer is “best and final”.

Newcrest shares closed nearly 10% below the offer price on Tuesday. That’s odd: the prospective buyer is valuing the enterprise at A$32 billion ($21 billion), or just over 10 times Newcrest’s forecast EBITDA for its next fiscal year, according to Breakingviews calculations. Newmont itself only trades around 8 times.

The process may take a while, however. There’s four weeks of due diligence before Newmont makes a binding offer acceptable to the Newcrest board. Newcrest shareholders, who will own 31% of the merged company, also need to approve the deal. The cross-border structure of the combined entity will need to be ironed out too. And anyone who recalls Barrick Gold’s (ABX.TO) failed attempt to merge with Newmont itself in 2019 will know that gold deals don’t always go to plan. (By Robyn Mak)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tupperware Brands boxes itself into a corner read more

EV double-SPAC provides only weak recharge read more

China investment drowns out decoupling rhetoric read more

Saudi $5 bln gaming play only works on some levels read more

India’s rate pause belies its self-confidence

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.