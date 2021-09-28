Breakingviews
Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has produced a text-book example of price discovery. The bank’s Petershill Partners (PHLL.L) unit, which owns stakes in private equity groups and hedge funds, priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 350 pence per share, or 4 billion pounds. Its shares have barely budged since they started trading.
That could be seen as a disappointment. Many investors expect a pop on day one. Buyout shop Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) rose 30% on its debut in July. And Goldman’s fund was not egregiously priced: it is currently valued at around 21 times 2022 earnings, according to a Breakingviews calculation. Bridgepoint trades at over 30 times forward earnings.
Still, Petershill is a novel asset. It owns minority stakes in alternative fund managers, and relies on Goldman connections and management skills. And its market capitalisation of around $5.5 billion is still a premium to the net asset value. That was around $3.6 billion in June, or $4.3 billion after factoring in the new money raised. That’s a good result for Goldman. (By Neil Unmack)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over read more
Fed retirements help Powell read more
Beijing takes the joy out of China tech M&A read more
Omarova is dubious choice for U.S. bank cop read more
China ban shows crypto cons and a pro read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.