Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table

2 minute read

The Goldman Sachs logo is seen in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has produced a text-book example of price discovery. The bank’s Petershill Partners (PHLL.L) unit, which owns stakes in private equity groups and hedge funds, priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 350 pence per share, or 4 billion pounds. Its shares have barely budged since they started trading.

That could be seen as a disappointment. Many investors expect a pop on day one. Buyout shop Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) rose 30% on its debut in July. And Goldman’s fund was not egregiously priced: it is currently valued at around 21 times 2022 earnings, according to a Breakingviews calculation. Bridgepoint trades at over 30 times forward earnings.

Still, Petershill is a novel asset. It owns minority stakes in alternative fund managers, and relies on Goldman connections and management skills. And its market capitalisation of around $5.5 billion is still a premium to the net asset value. That was around $3.6 billion in June, or $4.3 billion after factoring in the new money raised. That’s a good result for Goldman. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over read more

Fed retirements help Powell read more

Beijing takes the joy out of China tech M&A read more

Omarova is dubious choice for U.S. bank cop read more

China ban shows crypto cons and a pro read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 11:19 AM UTC

Al Gore makes appropriately hedged bet on UK power

Al Gore has partially vindicated the UK government over soaring energy costs. Ministers last week indicated they expected private sector suppliers to rescue rivals that have gone bust due to the surge in gas prices, without state support. Now Generation Investment Management, co-founded by the former U.S. vice president, is injecting $600 million into British power group Octopus. It’s not necessarily a template for future deals, though.

Breakingviews
Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table
Breakingviews
Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over
Breakingviews
BHP’s climate plans miss the target
Breakingviews
Road to COP: Italy’s ecological transition chief