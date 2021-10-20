Goldman is in not-so-splendid green isolation

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London, Britain March 11, 2020.

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney must be shaking his head. The ex-Bank of England governor and COP26 finance kingpin has managed to get every big western bank to join his Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a group of lenders committing to firm decarbonisation pledges. With barely a week to go, there’s only one significant holdout: his old employer, Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

Goldman’s refusenik status may well change, but is rather peculiar. Given previous bad vibes between Carney and JPMorgan (JPM.N) boss Jamie Dimon, that bank seemed the obvious candidate to dig its heels in read more . As it happens, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) are all now inside Carney’s tent. Goldman remains on the cusp of joining. Maybe Carney neglected to send a 2020 Christmas card to David Solomon. Unless the Goldman boss gets his skates on, he definitely won’t be getting one this year. (By George Hay)

