Goldman’s transatlantic tentacles

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - While Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is a big deal on Wall Street, its spread into transaction banking is all about starting small. David Solomon’s firm said on Monday that it plans to extend its new payment services for companies read more , launched in the United States last year, to the United Kingdom. It won’t initially make much impact, but that might help Goldman steal a march.

Three things drive Goldman’s new venture. First, returns on equity from transaction banking are high, at around 20%. Second, deposit funding is cheaper than borrowing from the market. And third, why not? Goldman is channeling its new offering through the already-existing UK branch of its U.S. bank, so short of adhering to local privacy rules, there’s not much to do from scratch.

All this is small beans for Goldman. It had around $35 billion of transaction banking deposits compared with $1.2 trillion of total liabilities at the end of March. The UK – and Europe later this year – won’t tip the balance, or unseat global banks like Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) any time soon. Then again, rivals’ complacency might be Goldman’s best asset. In Jonathan Swift’s famous novel, even the six-inch-high Lilliputians manage to subdue an unconscious Gulliver. (By John Foley)

