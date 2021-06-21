Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Goldman’s transatlantic tentacles

3 minute read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - While Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is a big deal on Wall Street, its spread into transaction banking is all about starting small. David Solomon’s firm said on Monday that it plans to extend its new payment services for companies read more , launched in the United States last year, to the United Kingdom. It won’t initially make much impact, but that might help Goldman steal a march.

Three things drive Goldman’s new venture. First, returns on equity from transaction banking are high, at around 20%. Second, deposit funding is cheaper than borrowing from the market. And third, why not? Goldman is channeling its new offering through the already-existing UK branch of its U.S. bank, so short of adhering to local privacy rules, there’s not much to do from scratch.

All this is small beans for Goldman. It had around $35 billion of transaction banking deposits compared with $1.2 trillion of total liabilities at the end of March. The UK – and Europe later this year – won’t tip the balance, or unseat global banks like Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) any time soon. Then again, rivals’ complacency might be Goldman’s best asset. In Jonathan Swift’s famous novel, even the six-inch-high Lilliputians manage to subdue an unconscious Gulliver. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Facebook throws more spaghetti at the wall read more

Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus read more

Kerry freshens portfolio with additive maker read more

Aussie-China spat spotlights WTO limits read more

Aussie builders’ fight underdog lands decent hit read more

MRNA scramble read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:58 PM UTCFacebook throws more spaghetti at the wall

Facebook (FB.O) is joining the audio wars – with a cover version. Mark Zuckerberg’s company on Monday launched Live Audio Rooms, its version of real-time conversations app Clubhouse , according to GroupM, the $935 billion social network has nothing to lose.

BreakingviewsBrussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus
BreakingviewsKerry freshens portfolio with additive maker
BreakingviewsGoldman’s transatlantic tentacles

While Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is a big deal on Wall Street, its spread into transaction banking is all about starting small. David Solomon’s firm said on Monday that it plans to extend its new payment services for companies , launched in the United States last year, to the United Kingdom. It won’t initially make much impact, but that might help Goldman steal a march.

BreakingviewsBuyout shoppers can spend more on Morrisons