Google hearts New York City

A person in a mask walks by the New York Google offices in New York City, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to buy a former freight facility on the West Side of Manhattan, St. John’s Terminal, for $2.1 billion. Google’s parent company already leases the building. The property will serve as the cornerstone of the company’s new Hudson Square campus, its largest outside of California.

If the price is any indicator, New York City real estate is back, baby. The building has approximately 1.3 million square feet, according to one of the sellers, Oxford Properties, which suggests Alphabet paid roughly $1,600 per square foot. Not only is that twice the average cost for a deal last year, according to Property Shark, it was also far higher than 2019’s average value of $948.

But Google’s purchase may be saying something else. New York-based firms have diverged from Silicon Valley regarding office attendance policies. The West Coast has been easygoing, while the East Coast firms want people back. Google, which said in August it adjusted salaries of remote workers read more , may be hoping that pressure in the Big Apple keeps its rank and file using building badges. (By Jennifer Saba)

