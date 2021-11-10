Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google is having a tough time in Europe. The continent’s aggressive regulators and supportive courts have cost big U.S. technology firms billions in penalties. The danger is if American judges start borrowing from their transatlantic counterparts read more .

A European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google’s appeal against a $2.8 billion fine from Brussels regarding its shopping service read more . That’s a bad omen for other pending cases. The search giant is also fighting EU rulings against its Android mobile operating system and AdSense advertising service.

Urged on by Congress, U.S. regulators have begun following the lead of EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager in challenging tech giants. But American judges, who tend to have a narrower view of antitrust law, haven’t been on watchdogs’ side. In August, the Federal Trade Commission refiled a lawsuit against Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (FB.O), after a judge poked holes in its arguments. Two cases against Google may get the same treatment read more . If U.S. courts follow Europe’s lead, Big Tech will be in big trouble. (By Gina Chon)

