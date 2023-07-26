LONDON, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Successive UK governments have generally tried to refrain from publicly interfering in NatWest’s (NWG.L) business – aside from a few bonus rows here and there. Now that the 39% state shareholder has effectively forced Chief Executive Alison Rose out against the board’s wishes, the pretence of an arm’s-length relationship is gone. Meddling ministers crossed a line, and may struggle to retreat back onto the right side of it.

The 22 billion pound bank said early on Wednesday that Rose would step down, just hours after the board gave her its full backing. It’s obvious what happened in between. Officials close to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt expressed concern about Rose’s position after the bank’s argument with right-wing talking head Nigel Farage, according to media reports. Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith took to social media to applaud the decision.

Rose is right to leave. Even though NatWest outperformed rival banks during a CEO tenure that stretched back to November 2019, her briefing of a BBC journalist left him with the impression that private-banking arm Coutts ditched Farage purely for commercial reasons. Documents subsequently revealed that the former politician’s views also played a role.

Even so, the government might have been better off keeping quiet. Ministers’ thoughts on state-dominated banks are a delicate area. They are uniquely relevant at NatWest given the large state stake, a legacy of its predecessor Royal Bank of Scotland’s 2008 bailout. The shareholding, strictly speaking, is managed by UK Government Investments – a technocratic body that manages the taxpayer’s equity portfolio.

If ministers can ignore those constraints and override the board’s judgment on the CEO, the bank’s clients might expect it to do so in other cases. Savings and deposit rates, which have risen much slower than loan rates, have gained political salience of late. Mortgage repossessions may tick up as the economy slows. Affected voters may expect the government to intervene on their behalf, similar to its actions with Farage.

Stock-market investors aren’t too worried about the politicisation of NatWest for now. Its shares fell a modest 3% on Wednesday morning – compared with 1% on average for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), Barclays (BARC.L) and Virgin Money UK (VMUK.L). It still enjoys the same valuation, judged as a multiple of 12-month forward tangible book value, as closest rival Lloyds. Rose’s strategy of cutting costs, continuing to scale back risky trading and focusing on core UK retail banking was working. Her successor will have to continue all those missions - with the added spectre of a potentially activist government shareholder to content with.

