Green debt issuers getting an easy ride

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The booming market for sustainability-linked debt may be giving junk-rated issuers an easy ride. Sales of bonds and loans with coupons that increase if companies miss environmental or other ethical targets are soaring as lenders and borrowers try to prove their green credentials. Yet the penalties are not that tough : often coupons only “step up” 25 basis points if goals are missed.

According to the European Leveraged Finance Association, three-quarters of investors want bigger coupon step-ups. Because sustainable debt is often issued at lower interest rates than vanilla bonds, companies can borrow cheaply via green debt even if they flout their targets.

Fuzzy terms aren’t holding the market back. A quarter of leveraged loans and 13% of high-yield bonds issued in the first half of the year included coupons that adjust depending on sustainability targets, S&P Global’s LCD unit reckons. Yet the more issuers take advantage of investors’ zeal, the bigger the chance of a regulatory clampdown. (By Neil Unmack)

