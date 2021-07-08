Breakingviews
Green debt issuers getting an easy ride
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The booming market for sustainability-linked debt may be giving junk-rated issuers an easy ride. Sales of bonds and loans with coupons that increase if companies miss environmental or other ethical targets are soaring as lenders and borrowers try to prove their green credentials. Yet the penalties are not that tough : often coupons only “step up” 25 basis points if goals are missed.
According to the European Leveraged Finance Association, three-quarters of investors want bigger coupon step-ups. Because sustainable debt is often issued at lower interest rates than vanilla bonds, companies can borrow cheaply via green debt even if they flout their targets.
Fuzzy terms aren’t holding the market back. A quarter of leveraged loans and 13% of high-yield bonds issued in the first half of the year included coupons that adjust depending on sustainability targets, S&P Global’s LCD unit reckons. Yet the more issuers take advantage of investors’ zeal, the bigger the chance of a regulatory clampdown. (By Neil Unmack)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Knorr Bremse pays dearly for rash M&A read more
Chinese property portal gets pricey paint job read more
Fitness IPO gives SPACs a work over read more
U.S. job vacancy numbers are jolt for employers read more
Reese Witherspoon may add dealmaker to her CV read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.