Breakingviews
Grill makers benefit from slow-cooked IPOs
NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The IPO market might be cooling, but Weber (WEBR.N) and Traeger (COOK.N) suggest it’s not frozen. The grill makers’ shares opened more than 20% above their initial public offering price and have climbed since. Both make a tangible product and are growing. And unlike the highly volatile Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) read more , which listed last week, they’re relatively easy to value.
Weber went public on Thursday with shares opening 21% higher than the downsized IPO price of $14 read more . That gave it a market valuation of $5 billion. Traeger went public last week, and shares have since increased two-thirds from its IPO price, giving it a $3.4 billion valuation, above what Breakingviews estimated. Traeger’s enterprise value of more than 3 times estimated sales for this year, versus 2 times at its larger rival, could make sense if investors see it as a luxury product.
While the norm for this year has been new stock issues rising almost 40% on their first day read more , not all are so lucky. Take Dole (DOLE.N), the fruit company whose shares are trading below its IPO price. But if companies with sensible business models can find a stable valuation then the metaphorical plate is still half full. (By Amanda Gomez)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Delta is a health check on solid U.S. jobs read more
Morrisons’ bidder issues mild pre-emptive strike read more
Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine read more
HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset read more
India waves tax white flag at opportune time read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.