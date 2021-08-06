Grill makers benefit from slow-cooked IPOs

A person cooks on a Weber grill outside the New York Stock Exchange as Weber celebrates its IPO in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The IPO market might be cooling, but Weber (WEBR.N) and Traeger (COOK.N) suggest it’s not frozen. The grill makers’ shares opened more than 20% above their initial public offering price and have climbed since. Both make a tangible product and are growing. And unlike the highly volatile Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) read more , which listed last week, they’re relatively easy to value.

Weber went public on Thursday with shares opening 21% higher than the downsized IPO price of $14 read more . That gave it a market valuation of $5 billion. Traeger went public last week, and shares have since increased two-thirds from its IPO price, giving it a $3.4 billion valuation, above what Breakingviews estimated. Traeger’s enterprise value of more than 3 times estimated sales for this year, versus 2 times at its larger rival, could make sense if investors see it as a luxury product.

While the norm for this year has been new stock issues rising almost 40% on their first day read more , not all are so lucky. Take Dole (DOLE.N), the fruit company whose shares are trading below its IPO price. But if companies with sensible business models can find a stable valuation then the metaphorical plate is still half full. (By Amanda Gomez)

Editing by John Foley and Oliver Taslic