













LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Good luck to Kroger and Albertsons (ACI.N) – U.S. lawmakers are already getting concerned about a deal. Late last week, the former said that it would purchase the latter for $25 billion, and U.S. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Mike Lee were quick to say that they would hold a hearing to discuss the merger. A European interloper could make deal plans even harder.

Frans Muller, Chief Executive of Stop & Shop owner Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS), has made no secret of his desire to consolidate U.S. grocers. The Netherlands-based firm is already the fourth largest grocery chain. If it managed to cobble together a better offer than Kroger’s bid for Albertsons, it would become the second largest supermarket. Plane spotters tracked two Albertsons jets next to Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. base in Massachusetts in early August. Ahold declined to comment.

Ahold can also afford a chunky deal. The Dutch grocer has debt of just 2 times its $6.7 billion of EBITDA estimated for this year, according to Refinitiv. That’s 50% less than the average. If investors reckoned there was merit in a deal, Muller could also use equity to beef up the offer. At more than 12 times, Ahold’s price-to-earnings ratio is a fifth higher than Albertsons’, giving it currency.

Aspects of the deal might make it easier for antitrust authorities to get comfortable, too. Kroger and Albertsons would have a combined market share of 13%, whereas a deal with its Dutch rival gives much less of the pie. Ahold focuses on the East Coast of America whereas Albertsons has a big presence on the West Coast. So regulators wouldn’t have to worry about a larger Kroger shutting down competing Albertsons stores.

Less overlap means fewer operational synergies, so a deal with Ahold might not look as lucrative. But even if it were a long shot, a competing bid could also force Kroger to offer more. At the very least, even if Kroger manages to convince lawmakers that the deal won’t drive up food prices as inflation bites, it will likely have to ditch a bunch of stores to close the deal. And if Ahold hung around, it could snap up castoffs, potentially at a knockdown price.

CONTEXT NEWS

U.S. senators who scrutinise antitrust issues expressed “serious concerns” about grocery company Kroger’s plan to buy rival Albertsons, and said they would hold a hearing in November on the $25 billion deal.

The announcement by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, and Republican Senator Mike Lee confirmed a previous report by Reuters.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company looked forward to the hearing. “We welcome the opportunity to outline how this transaction will benefit America’s consumers by expanding access to fresh, affordable food,” the company said in a statement.

The Federal Trade Commission is expected to review the deal to ensure it complies with antitrust law.

To ease antitrust concerns, the companies said they plan to divest some stores and that Albertsons was ready to spin off a standalone unit to its shareholders immediately before the deal’s close, expected in early 2024. The new public company is estimated to comprise as many as 375 stores.

But the Democrats in their letter pointed to criticism over a remedy for Albertsons’ 2015 purchase of Safeway. At that time, the FTC required more than 150 stores to be sold but eventually allowed many to be repurchased by Albertsons to prevent them from closing.

