GSK’s bid to dominate longer-life HIV drugs: podcast
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deborah Waterhouse and Dr Kimberly Smith have spent decades battling the deadly virus. In this edition of The Exchange podcast, the leaders of the British drug giant discuss breakthroughs in the $26 bln market and how Gilead is also making a play for the growing sector.
