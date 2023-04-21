













LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank stocks were supposed to be boring after 2008: more capital, more compliance, less risk of a trading blowup. The idea was that shareholders would accept lower returns on equity in return for a steadier and more predictable business model. But 2023 has undermined that idealistic vision. One implication is that it’s perilous to buy shares in large, complex lenders – even if on the surface they look cheap.

Banks are much harder to understand than most other types of company. First, their value resides in a highly leveraged balance sheet. Focusing on annual revenue, costs and earnings, therefore, risks missing the point. Seemingly obscure derivatives, illiquid securities or securitised loans can produce large losses out of the blue. Before Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) unveiled a $5.5 billion hit from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, few investors had probably heard of the client or even considered the bank’s prime brokerage business for some time.

True, banks’ earnings drive the share price much of the time. Just look at the yawning valuation gap between high-returning Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N). But what matters at least as much for shareholders is the risk of near or total wipe-out, as demonstrated by Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. That’s why JPMorgan (JPM.N) boss Jamie Dimon likes to talk about his “fortress balance sheet”. Risk management, not quarterly profits, is what really matters.

That’s where the second difficulty comes in: opacity. Banks publish a huge volume of financial information, particularly since the post-2008 regulatory crackdown. But the most consequential figures are often hidden. No investor could have known that Credit Suisse allowed Archegos to fund its trades with insufficient cash collateral. Admittedly, some lenders are clearly more willing to push the envelope than others. Perhaps investors could factor that observation into their valuations. But things change. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), for example, seemed to slip on every possible banana skin, until suddenly it didn’t. It’s also notable that even regulators, who have much better information and access to management, often seem behind the curve. Just look at FINMA, the Swiss watchdog, which pointed to Credit Suisse’s supposedly strong financial position just days before it wrote off the lender’s Additional Tier 1 securities and helped agree a rescue deal with UBS (UBSG.S).

Supervisors themselves are another source of uncertainty. Lenders are uniquely important to the rest of the economy, and also politically toxic, which makes unpredictable policy moves a regular occurrence. Europe’s top bank watchdog Andrea Enria banned dividends and share buybacks during the pandemic, even though lenders’ capital levels had not declined to the levels at which such measures would normally kick in. More recently, U.S. authorities seemed to flip-flop on whether uninsured depositors at other banks would enjoy the same protection offered to Silicon Valley Bank’s customers.

Finally, as the Californian group’s rapid collapse illustrates, banks live and die on trust. Bosses can point as much as they like to strong capital and liquidity ratios, which investors follow religiously. But, particularly in an age of social-media panics and instant money transfers, confidence and customer cash can disappear overnight. Silicon Valley Bank’s clients tried to withdraw $42 billion in a single day. Credit Suisse’s depositors pulled more than $150 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Such runs can ruthlessly expose lenders’ birth defect of borrowing short and lending long – even if, as was true in the Swiss bank’s case, there is no obvious capital hole to begin with.

The upshot for bank investors is that seemingly low valuations might not be low enough. Just ask the Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), which bought a tenth of Credit Suisse at what may have looked like a bargain price of roughly one-third of tangible book value. The wider European banking sector was rallying hard at the start of 2023, before the collapse of a lender on the other side of the globe sent the likes of Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche Bank back into the share-price doldrums.

A defeatist would conclude that valuation metrics, like price-to-earnings or price-to-book multiples, are meaningless. That’s too extreme. And it’s not as if bank shareholders have much else to inform their decisions. The upshot, instead, is that putting money into lenders probably requires a bigger margin of safety than in other sectors. The economist John Maynard Keynes said that markets can stay irrational longer than investors can stay solvent. That’s not exactly the problem with banks. Instead, the sector’s opacity and inherent riskiness means it can often defy rational analysis in the first place.

Rupak Ghose is a board adviser to financial-technology companies. Previously, he was head of corporate strategy at UK-based brokers ICAP and NEX, and an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse focused on the financial sector.

