MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even a distinctive diversified business model is no match for Covid-19. Australia’s Wesfarmers has defied the odds for years read more by making the most of its sprawl, but slashed its dividend on Thursday after net profit slumped 14% in the six months through Dec. 31. Investors erased some 7.5%, or A$4.6 billion ($3.3 billion), of market value.

Boss Rob Scott said that all things considered, the results showcased the conglomerate’s strength. While the chemicals and workwear divisions did grow earnings before tax, the far larger retail operations tumbled across the board because of forced store closures, supply-chain snags and labour constraints. Most notably, the Bunnings hardware chain that accounted for some 70% of operating profit suffered a rare decline, of 1.3%.

Scott is undeterred, saying he’ll keep pursuing deals that deliver long-term value. He’s also confident, partly because of the company’s size, in his ability to manage inflationary pressures and shoppers buying more online. As shareholders around the world grow increasingly frustrated by ungainly corporate structures, however, the Wesfarmers case just got harder to make. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin