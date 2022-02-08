Electric motorcycles by Harley-Davidson and LiveWire are seen at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Queens, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022.

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Harley-Davidson is going with the traffic, and staying a nose ahead. The 119-year-old U.S. motorcycle manufacturer’s retail motorcycle sales rose in 2021 for the first time in seven years, it said on Tuesday, as the company returned to an operating profit after last year’s loss.

Necessity has spurred Harley into focusing on what’s important. Like most vehicle manufacturers it faces shortages that have constrained sales, so Harley is prioritizing higher-margin, higher-priced vehicles. Similar to Ford Motor (F.N), Harley’s international sales continue to decline, but the company is retrenching to “stronghold” markets. What sets Harley apart is how deep it’s cutting, reducing its product portfolio by 40%.

Automakers are also under pressure to prove their electric vehicle bona fides, and Harley is going with the flow there too. It has even agreed to spin its EV business out, in a deal that could tempt copycats . How much mileage the company will get out of its strategy once the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic is unclear, but the 13% jump in its shares on Tuesday shows it’s on the right road. (By Jonathan Guilford)

