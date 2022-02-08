Harley-Davidson hitches a turnaround ride
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Harley-Davidson is going with the traffic, and staying a nose ahead. The 119-year-old U.S. motorcycle manufacturer’s retail motorcycle sales rose in 2021 for the first time in seven years, it said on Tuesday, as the company returned to an operating profit after last year’s loss.
Necessity has spurred Harley into focusing on what’s important. Like most vehicle manufacturers it faces shortages that have constrained sales, so Harley is prioritizing higher-margin, higher-priced vehicles. Similar to Ford Motor (F.N), Harley’s international sales continue to decline, but the company is retrenching to “stronghold” markets. What sets Harley apart is how deep it’s cutting, reducing its product portfolio by 40%.
Automakers are also under pressure to prove their electric vehicle bona fides, and Harley is going with the flow there too. It has even agreed to spin its EV business out, in a deal that could tempt copycats . How much mileage the company will get out of its strategy once the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic is unclear, but the 13% jump in its shares on Tuesday shows it’s on the right road. (By Jonathan Guilford)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Continental dangles an autonomous carrot read more
Neil Young strokes boomers’ hearts of gold read more
Bank rebuke points to Asia’s digital ambitions read more
China biotech has moving U.S. target on the back read more
Wizz investor picks odd time to side with workers read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.