













NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hasbro (HAS.O) toys are absolutely, positively not essential. The $9 billion entertainment company said on Tuesday that net revenue in the third quarter dropped to $1.7 billion, a 15% decline compared with the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Chris Cocks partly attributed the decline to over-ordering in the second quarter. But there’s more to it.

Take the gains in that quarter and move them to the third quarter, and sales would’ve still fallen 14% year-over-year. Meantime prices are rising dramatically, and though Hasbro tried to pass on some of those costs, people in the market for Magic: The Gathering and Play-Doh pulled back spending. Even Cocks copped to the fact that the average consumer became “increasingly price-sensitive.”

Hasbro – and other toymakers – are very vulnerable to holiday sales, and the early flare that people are being choosy bodes ill for it and others. Kids’ demands seem crucial to parental well-being. But Hasbro’s results show that the definition of “need” has its limits. (By Amanda Gomez)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SoftBank loses most from UK e-commerce flop read more

BYD catches investors at distracted driving read more

Ye becomes Donald Trump’s social media frenemy read more

Tricky Monte Paschi cash call comes at high cost read more

Next Italy PM is bolstering her EU credentials read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.