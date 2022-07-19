A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hasbro (HAS.O) is like a toy version of the global economy. The maker of the Monopoly board game posted second-quarter earnings that showed the effects of costlier supplies and a strong dollar. There are no get-out-jail-free cards when such forces strike. Hasbro’s response – upping prices and cutting costs – is a microcosm of what’s happening elsewhere.

Amid material shortages and shipping chaos, Hasbro’s cost of goods sold rose, eating up 31% of revenue versus 26% a year ago. What could have been growth in European toy sales became an 8% decline as the stronger dollar made sales in euros less valuable. Chief Executive Chris Cocks and his fellow executives repeated that they faced “headwinds” six times on Tuesday’s earnings call.

But Hasbro joined in the global inflationary wave, raising prices to drive higher revenue. Earnings beat expectations amid cost cutbacks. Hasbro’s consumer-goods peers look to be doing similar, with 86% of the S&P 500 Index companies who have reported so far coming in above expectations, per Refinitiv, even though earnings are down 6% on average.

If shipping and materials pressures abate, price increases locked in now promise future profits. Hasbro thinks this will allow it to hit profit margin targets for the year. Inflation might yet be transitory for companies; for consumers, less so. (By Jonathan Guilford)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

