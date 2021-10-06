Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Hearing aid giant pays up to tune into youngsters

2 minute read

An employee of GN demonstrates the use of ReSound LiNX in Vienna, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Denmark’s GN Store Nord (GN.CO) is placing a pricey wager on youth. The $9 billion maker of pensioner-focused hearing aids on Wednesday announced it was shelling out 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion) for SteelSeries, which makes fancy headsets popular with young gamers.

Copenhagen-listed GN could do with a boost. The company on Tuesday downgraded revenue growth forecasts for its core hearing aid unit, citing delays in product launches. Over the past year, shares have lagged those of Italian hearing aid retailer Amplifon, which last month announced punchy sales growth targets.

GN’s appetite for the deal is clear. SteelSeries made 1.3 billion crowns of revenue in the first half of 2021, implying that its enterprise value is 3.1 times full-year sales. That’s a chunky premium to U.S. rivals Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O) and Turtle Beach (HEAR.O), which trade in line with their estimated revenue this year, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. GN is banking on technological and supply-chain synergies to make up the difference, and with shares bouncing 5% on Wednesday morning, investors seem willing to lend a sympathetic ear. (By Oliver Taslic)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Manchester United owners cash in on Ronaldo bounce read more

Tui makes cocksure bet on tourism rebound read more

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs read more

Australian watchdog paws gently at housing boom read more

Italian defence IPO faces choppier waters read more

Editing by George Hay and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 1:22 PM UTC

Chancellor: Going green is everything except easy

Less than two weeks ago, Boris Johnson told the General Assembly of the United Nations that “when Kermit the frog sang ‘It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green’, I want you to know he was wrong.” Perhaps not since Neville Chamberlain returned from Munich in September 1938 declaring “peace in our time” has a British prime minister said anything so spectacularly mistimed. At least it took a year before Britain was at war with Nazi Germany. Within days of Johnson’s comments, energy problems were surfacing around the world, from natural gas shortages in Europe to power cuts in China. The global energy crisis changes everything. Not least, it will make the cost of going green a great deal trickier.

Breakingviews
Funky hedging is a way for states to ease gas woes
Breakingviews
Tui makes cocksure bet on tourism rebound
Breakingviews
Manchester United owners cash in on Ronaldo bounce
Breakingviews
Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs