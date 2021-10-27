Breakingviews
Heineken may be through its dry patch
MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Heineken (HEIN.AS) is suffering an Asian beer drought. Europe’s top brewer sold 5.1% less beer in the three months to September. The decline, which was twice as bad as analysts had expected read more , stemmed mainly from Asia, where new lockdowns and regional travel curbs dragged quarterly ale volume down by a third. In Vietnam, a key market, beer sales more than halved. This does bode ill for rivals Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), who are yet to report quarterly sales.
There is light at the end of the bar. Vietnam has been gradually lifting restrictions since mid-September, and travel around Asia is likely to improve as vaccination rates climb. Yet for Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink read more , it’s still going to be a slow journey. Sales are only expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, Refinitiv estimates show. Soaring raw materials costs will also pressure margins. It’s probably too early to drink to a full recovery. (By Lisa Jucca)
