MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Heineken (HEIN.AS) consumers are making up for lost time. Undeterred by higher prices, fans of the Dutch brewer are drinking more than before Covid-19 struck. Beer volumes in the first half of the year were up 7.6% organically compared to a year earlier, the Amsterdam-based company announced on Monday. That’s ahead of expectations and about 4% more than in 2019. Revenue soared 37% to 16.4 billion euros year-on-year.

Much of the improvement reflects Heineken’s ability to pass on the rising cost of commodities, energy and transport to eager drinkers, while also cutting costs. Investors are also impressed: Heineken shares are roughly flat since Russia invaded Ukraine; rivals Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) are both down about 6%.

But future price increases may be harder: skyrocketing gas prices are not only hitting Heineken but suppliers of glass bottles and aluminium cans. That’s probably why Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink has shelved a 17% EBIT margin target set for 2023. Summer heat may encourage people to load up on cool drinks. Yet Heineken’s ability to keep charging them more can only go so far. (By Lisa Jucca)

