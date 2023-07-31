LONDON, July 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dolf van den Brink has had a six-month-long happy hour. In the first half of 2023 the Heineken (HEIN.AS) chief executive pushed his $57 billion group to raise prices ahead of peers amid high general inflation. On Monday the world’s second-biggest brewer unveiled the hangover: a cut to full-year operating profit from growth of mid-to-high single-digit percent to between zero and mid-single digits. Queasy investors wiped over $4 billion off the company’s market value.

Heineken’s misstep occurred even though the company increased prices for its beers by an average of 13% from a year earlier. While consumer goods groups like Unilever (ULVR.L) managed to hike without losing much business, Heineken’s 6% hit to beer sales in the first half suggests van den Brink has not. An even sharper sales slowdown in key Asian markets did the damage. In Vietnam, which analysts at Bernstein estimate accounts for nearly half of that region’s sales, Heineken admitted its pricing was mistimed.

Van den Brink seems confident the worst is over for 2023, because all his price hikes have already happened. Fine, but his slashed guidance may make investors more wary of a wider strategy that requires repositioning the brand to be more worthy of premium prices and more appealing to younger consumers. That in itself jars a bit with Heineken’s new objective to ensure offerings like Tiger are more affordable in Vietnam. Developed markets like the United States have provided more cushion as their economies proved more resilient than forecast. But with recession risks still lurking and a valuation of 16 times 2024 earnings lagging Carlsberg’s (CARLb.CO) 18 times, van den Brink needs to make sure his next price move is the right one. (By Yawen Chen)

