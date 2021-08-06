HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

A woman prepares a tomato sauce in Granada, Nicaragua, January 29,2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) has handed investors another mixed bag. On the one hand, the German meal-kit delivery company grew revenue 60% year-on-year in the second quarter to 1.6 billion euros, a tasty outcome given the easing of lockdowns. On the other, the 13 billion euro firm undercooked its expected EBITDA margin by over 100 basis points, and lowered its guidance from 10%-12% to 8.25%-10.25%. Its shares shed as much as 6% on Friday.

Investment in depots to meet the extra demand explains the erosion of profitability. But retaining customers’ attention will be tough. Takeaway services Uber Eats and Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) are launching in HelloFresh’s home market. Meanwhile, rapid grocery delivery startups like $7.5 billion Getir, backed by deep-pocketed venture capitalists, are fighting for market share. Traditional supermarkets are also ramping up online offerings. HelloFresh trades at twice 2022 sales, against an average 3.6 times for food delivery players. With lazy consumers having so many options, investor pessimism is understandable. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

India waves tax white flag at opportune time read more

Nintendo can take its game up a level read more

Qualcomm risks self-driving prang read more

“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero read more

Private-equity tax loophole is finally threatened read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic