HelloFresh’s latest recipe slips down too well
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HelloFresh’s (HFGG.DE) latest recipe is getting rave reviews from investors. Shares in the German meal-kit delivery firm leapt as much as 22% on Tuesday after it raised its forecast for this year’s sales and stuck with its EBITDA margin guidance. After dumping a profitability shocker on shareholders’ doorsteps in August, the latter is particularly welcome. But there’s a fine line between relief and overexcitement.
The 15 billion euro company reckons sales could grow between 57% and 62% this year, and its EBITDA margin could be anywhere between 8.25% and 10.25%. At the top end of both ranges, that would imply 623 million euros of EBITDA, some 20% higher than the average of existing analyst forecasts, according to Refinitiv. Hence the positive investor response. But there’s plenty that could go wrong. HelloFresh is having to invest hundreds of millions of euros on automation technology. And takeaway services like Uber Eats and Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) are muscling in on its German back yard. Mouth-watering ingredients don’t always guarantee a tasty outcome. (By Ed Cropley)
