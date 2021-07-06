Hexagon pays modest price for prudence

Network equipment is seen in a server room in Vienna, Austria, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hexagon (HEXAb.ST) is wisely hedging its bets. On Tuesday the $37 billion Swedish manufacturing software company announced it would purchase a subsidiary of U.S.-based Koch Industries for $2.75 billion. That will bulk out Hexagon’s capacity to monitor infrastructure projects like roads and electricity grids, but at a cost: the purchase comes in at 37 times estimated 2021 operating profit. Chief Executive Ola Rollen’s fine words about enabling “autonomous, connected ecosystems” includes the potential for cross-selling to raise $100 million in revenue, just over half the unit’s estimated 2021 top line, but not until 2026.

Still, Rollen has limited any financial downside and kept the door open to more M&A. Only $800 million will be in cash – raising Hexagon’s net debt to a still modest 1.75 times EBITDA. Paying the rest in Rollen’s richly valued stock makes sense: including debt Hexagon is valued at 22 times estimated 2021 EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data, a premium to German rival SAP (SAPG.DE). In exchange, the Koch brothers-owned company will get a 4.9% stake in Hexagon. That’s a modest price to pay for prudence. (By Christopher Thompson)

