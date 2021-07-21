Breakingviews
HKEX hoists welcome typhoon signal
HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In one of his first public initiatives, new Hong Kong bourse boss Nicolas Aguzin might be ready to take on the weather. When asked in an interview about potential changes, he noted a longstanding requirement to close during typhoons and severe rainstorms. Aguzin also pointed out that traders had successfully managed to work from home during the pandemic.
Rewriting those rules isn’t easy, however; the government would have to sign off. At least it signals a willingness to try and break with an often-arcane status quo. Aguzin also could, for example, consider offering some sort of market during Hong Kong’s whopping 17-odd public holidays.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) modernised earlier this month by shortening the time between pricing and trading initial public offerings from five days to two read more , but it’s hard to be a credible source of international hedging with so many closures. Additional adjustments would help the HKEX be a more reliable port in the storm. (By Jennifer Hughes)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
BBQGuys go easy on the hot sauce read more
Apollo may help Fortress glide to Morrisons’ till read more
Unilever ties itself in knots over purpose read more
Swedish duo flag lingering supply-chain freeze read more
It’s harder to extract China insight from BHP read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.