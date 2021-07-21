Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
HKEX hoists welcome typhoon signal

A flag bearing the logo of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited flies in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018.

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In one of his first public initiatives, new Hong Kong bourse boss Nicolas Aguzin might be ready to take on the weather. When asked in an interview about potential changes, he noted a longstanding requirement to close during typhoons and severe rainstorms. Aguzin also pointed out that traders had successfully managed to work from home during the pandemic.

Rewriting those rules isn’t easy, however; the government would have to sign off. At least it signals a willingness to try and break with an often-arcane status quo. Aguzin also could, for example, consider offering some sort of market during Hong Kong’s whopping 17-odd public holidays.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) modernised earlier this month by shortening the time between pricing and trading initial public offerings from five days to two read more , but it’s hard to be a credible source of international hedging with so many closures. Additional adjustments would help the HKEX be a more reliable port in the storm. (By Jennifer Hughes)

