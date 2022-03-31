LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - H&M’s (HMb.ST) lofty growth ambitions are looking unrealistic. On Thursday, the $20 billion Swedish retailer delivered 282 million Swedish crowns ($30 million) in pre-tax profit for the three months ending Feb. 28, 73% below analyst forecasts. The world’s second-largest fast-fashion retailer suffered amid the war in Ukraine, which temporarily closed stores in Russia that accounted for 4% of its 2021 revenue. The company’s shares fell 10% on the news.

War and pandemics are only part of the reason Helena Helmersson will struggle to reach her goal of doubling sales by 2030. H&M’s chief executive is dealing with a Chinese boycott after the company raised concerns about the alleged use of Uyghur forced labour in cotton production. China is one of H&M’s fastest-growing markets and grew 12% before the pandemic. Sustainability concerns are also a drag read more . On Wednesday, the European Union set out proposals for a new law that would require clothes, furniture and technological devices to be durable and easy to repair, potentially harming fast-fashion players. Helmersson may soon need new targets. (By Aimee Donnellan)

