Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Hollywood agents feel the showbiz squeeze

2 minute read

A parking valet stands outside the Creative Artists Agency building in Los Angeles, California, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TPG-backed Creative Artists Agency is acquiring ICM Partners, the companies said on Monday. The tie-up creates more leverage as the folks on the other side of the table like Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Media reorient their business to streaming from movie theaters and television read more . The once glamorous work of representing stars like Scarlett Johansson, who's in a legal fight with Disney, is under pressure as a result.

CAA rival Endeavor (EDR.N) is taking a different approach. The $12 billion group led by Ari Emanuel struck its own deal on Monday to acquire sports-betting business OpenBet for $1.2 billion. The move bolsters its presence in sports and further distances the company from its historical bread and butter of representation. Endeavor’s sports properties, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship , already accounted for 79% of its adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to June. Emanuel is betting it's an easier way to make a buck than keeping the talent happy. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK $1.5 bln software buyout is fittingly cheap read more

BHP’s climate plans miss the target read more

Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table read more

Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over read more

Fed retirements help Powell read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 11:19 AM UTC

Al Gore makes appropriately hedged bet on UK power

Al Gore has partially vindicated the UK government over soaring energy costs. Ministers last week indicated they expected private sector suppliers to rescue rivals that have gone bust due to the surge in gas prices, without state support. Now Generation Investment Management, co-founded by the former U.S. vice president, is injecting $600 million into British power group Octopus. It’s not necessarily a template for future deals, though.

Breakingviews
Hollywood agents feel the showbiz squeeze
Breakingviews
UK $1.5 bln software buyout is fittingly cheap
Breakingviews
Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table
Breakingviews
BHP’s climate plans miss the target