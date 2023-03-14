













NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix and other streaming giants are refocusing on profitability over subscriber growth. In this episode of The Exchange, Vania Schlogel, an investor in Brad Pitt’s production firm, explains what challenges lie ahead for those selling TV shows, movies and music rights.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

