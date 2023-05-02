













NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tinseltown scribes are gearing up for a fight. The Writers Guild of America went on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations with entertainment companies broke down. It’s the opening skirmish marking the media industry’s new phase of austerity, as giants like Walt Disney (DIS.N) rethink free-spending content strategies forged during streaming’s boom times.

The union backing TV and film writers walked out after failing to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for better pay. A strike will likely shut down productions, as happened when the WGA last went to the picket line in 2007 – coincidentally, the same year that Netflix (NFLX.O) launched its streaming service.

Netflix’s industry-upending launch sowed the seeds of the current dispute. Traditionally, networks paid for a TV show like “Friends,” aired it, and then sold the rights to broadcast re-runs in a process known as syndication. This meant the distribution chain paid twice, and the double dip meant more money for both the network and writers, who got a share. By contrast, the company chaired by Reed Hastings developed original content like “Stranger Things” to build an exclusive library to lure subscribers, a key difference between streaming and broadcast. Consequently, talent is mostly paid in one lump sum; any backend payments are flat fees and not tied to the popularity of the content as they are in syndication, meaning less money for writers on hit shows.

The WGA wants change on that front, among others. But streamers have reason to be hard-nosed. Wall Street, once clamoring for subscriber growth, now expects profit, with Disney coming under activist fire over costs. Yet industry-wide outlays on content grew 40% from 2019 to an estimated $136 billion this year, according to SVB MoffettNathanson. That took its toll on cash flow: Paramount Global (PARA.O) is expected to burn $784 million in cash in 2023, Refinitiv data show. Technological momentum could help streamers on that front. As the last strike brought about the reality TV fad, which required less creativity, artificial intelligence is threatening to replace writers.

That, and a brief reprieve on costly production a shutdown would bring, may make this strike less threatening to the studios. And there are likely more fights coming, too. Amid the scramble to right the cash flow dilemma, Disney boss Bob Iger is rethinking hoarding content for streaming and instead licensing some of it to get more bang for his buck. It’s not impossible to imagine Netflix one day considering the same. Something that resembles syndication could return – and the studios may not want to share the spoils. In a leaner, meaner Hollywood, everyone will be scraping for their piece of the action.

CONTEXT NEWS

The Writers Guild of America, the union that represents approximately 11,500 screenwriters, went on strike May 2 after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney and Netflix.

WGA said in a statement that the “companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing.”

The guild is negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents media companies and producers. The AMPTP said in a statement it “presented a comprehensive package proposal to the guild last night which included generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals.”

The last time screenwriters went on strike was 2007.

