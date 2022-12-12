













HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s bankers and officials fantasise about the moment China finally ditches its Covid-19 restrictions. The mainland’s reopening is crucial to reviving the city’s capital markets. But even that is not enough to ensure Hong Kong’s future as an international financial centre.

It has been a horrible year for initial public offerings, and not just in Asia’s main financial hub. IPO activity in New York and in London is down 95% or more year-on-year, compared to a 72% slump in Hong Kong, Refinitiv data shows. Many of the listings that have gone ahead in the Chinese city, like Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ), and nickel trader Lygend Resources (2245.HK), have relied on friendly cornerstone investors, who commit in advance to invest a fixed amount of money in a deal.

Hong Kong is losing market share too. It claimed 5% of global IPO proceeds this year, a proportion that has steadily declined from 19% for the same period in 2018. New York had almost 40% last year. Hong Kong is winning some companies already listed elsewhere – particularly Chinese ones trading in the United States who want an alternative venue for their stock - but it is losing its share of first-timers.

QUADRUPLE THREAT

An international IPO hub needs four basic things: companies that want to raise capital – which in Hong Kong’s case are mostly companies that come from elsewhere; ways for people and money to get in and out; plenty of middlemen ready to sell the shares; and investors who want to buy those shares. Hong Kong used to have an abundance of these. Now it’s challenged on all four fronts.

The first problem – a shortage of issuers – is likely to ease. Mainland Chinese firms account for eight of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (0388.HK) ten largest ever IPOs. The bourse operator’s Chair Laura Cha told the Reuters NEXT conference at the end of November that a recovery will follow China’s reopening. Since then, Beijing has relaxed some of its Covid-19 restrictions, prompting a stock rally.

That rally will at least make it more financially attractive for owners to sell shares. The Hang Seng Index (.HSI) is down 34% since the end of 2017, while the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) has soared 47% over the same period. At 9 times one-year forward earnings, Hong Kong’s benchmark is valued near a multi-decade low. Accessibility too should improve as China’s “Covid zero” campaign fades, and executives and investors can once again hop on planes to travel in and out.

Sinking feeling: Hong Kong's benchmark index has underperformed compared to global peers

Other problems don’t disappear so easily. Rising competitive tension between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, is hardly an invitation for companies in the People’s Republic to raise capital for overseas expansion. Those frictions also make it harder for Wall Street banks like Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) to justify expanding in Hong Kong.

It doesn’t help that so many Chinese IPOs have political undertones that make them challenging to have as clients. American banks steered clear of artificial intelligence giant SenseTime (0020.HK), which delayed its float after it was added to a blacklist barring U.S. firms from investing. HSBC (HSBA.L) and Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI) eventually helped take it public. No wonder China International Capital , (3908.HK) – the partly state-owned investment bank known more widely as CICC – looks set to top the equity-issuance league table in Hong Kong for the second year in a row in 2022.

And while signs of progress in resolving a fight between Washington and Beijing over auditing access to U.S. listed Chinese firms is good for the bilateral relationship, it could allow some 200 Chinese companies to remain listed on U.S. stock exchanges. If they stay in the Big Apple, they won't need the Hong Kong board as a plan B.

TOUCHING A NERVE

Then there’s the question of who wants to buy Hong Kong-listed shares. Regulatory crackdowns by Beijing and concerns about a possible information disadvantage worry international investors who prefer to buy shares onshore. That’s reflected in the premium at which Chinese-listed stocks trade to their Hong Kong equivalents. The Hang Seng China AH Premium Index (.HSCAHPI), which measures that gap, is currently at 141, where 100 represents parity.

Bankers who spoke to Breakingviews express common grounds for optimism. They assume big Chinese companies will need offshore capital eventually. It remains faster for Chinese companies to list in Hong Kong, rather than join the long queue on the mainland. Venture capital investors looking for their regular exits from Chinese companies will continue to drive a steady stream of listings. Cha sees over 100 IPOs in the pipeline. Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) boss Adena Friedman told the same Reuters Next conference that it has about 200.

There are also a few potential large listings in the pipes. One is Didi Global, the Chinese rideshare firm that delisted from New York in June. It hopes to float in Hong Kong, though it may still have to convince Beijing’s authorities that doing so will not jeopardise the security of its trove of data on Chinese consumers, one factor behind its flight from the United States markets.

Hong Kong could also host more offerings from places like the Middle East and Southeast Asia, as Cha envisions. That will work if her push to include more Hong Kong-listed foreign companies in a cross-border trading arrangement called Stock Connect materialises. The scheme might allow mainland investors to buy shares of thinly traded companies like Italy’s Prada , which is exploring the possibility of a second listing in Milan.

That sales pitch, though, sits uncomfortably against reality. True, Hong Kong is the main international gateway to China, and that is unlikely to change. Logistically, the worst effects of Covid-19 may soon pass too. But if investors and companies don’t want to traverse that gate the way they once did, the city’s planners and financiers will have to downsize their ambitions.

Follow @KatrinaHamlin and @ugalani on Twitter

loading

loading

CONTEXT NEWS

Hong Kong has more than a hundred applicants in the pipeline for initial public offerings, the chair of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said at the Reuters Next conference on Nov. 30.

Laura Cha said that the city’s bourse is trying to attract more companies and investors from markets including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

IPOs on the Hong Kong exchange have raised $7.1 billion so far in 2022, according to Refinitiv data for the year up to Dec. 7. That compares with more than $28 billion in 2021. The figures exclude secondary listings and deals involving special-purpose acquisition companies.

Column by Katrina Hamlin in Hong Kong and Una Galani in Mumbai. Editing by John Foley and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.