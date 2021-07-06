Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hong Kong IPOs join 21st century

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) chairman Laura Cha Shih May-lung speaks during a ceremony marking the first day of trade after Lunar New Year at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC1AC23072E0

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange is reducing the gap between pricing and trading initial public offerings in an upgrade that will also ease pressure on the local currency during hot deals plus eliminate fax machines from the process. Deals will price and begin trading two days later, down from the current five.

While the new online system stops short of allowing trading the next day as New York does, it’s a welcome reduction in the risk involved in the typical seven-day limbo - once weekends are factored in - involved now. The changes also reduce the amount of Hong Kong dollars brokers need to hold to cover their clients’ IPO bids. The hottest deals often require monetary intervention to maintain the currency’s peg, so that’s smart too. Grumblers? Brokers who will profit less from shorter margin loans to would-be IPO investors. Such is the price of progress, and this one is worth paying. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin

