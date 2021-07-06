Breakingviews
Hong Kong IPOs join 21st century
HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange is reducing the gap between pricing and trading initial public offerings in an upgrade that will also ease pressure on the local currency during hot deals plus eliminate fax machines from the process. Deals will price and begin trading two days later, down from the current five.
While the new online system stops short of allowing trading the next day as New York does, it’s a welcome reduction in the risk involved in the typical seven-day limbo - once weekends are factored in - involved now. The changes also reduce the amount of Hong Kong dollars brokers need to hold to cover their clients’ IPO bids. The hottest deals often require monetary intervention to maintain the currency’s peg, so that’s smart too. Grumblers? Brokers who will profit less from shorter margin loans to would-be IPO investors. Such is the price of progress, and this one is worth paying. (By Jennifer Hughes)
