













HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Few cities in the world have expressed a desire to throw open cryptocurrency trading to retail investors since the devastating collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange. That puts Hong Kong in a league of its own.

Its financial secretary, Paul Chan, effectively committed to pressing ahead with a plan to develop the Asian financial centre into a virtual assets hub in his official blog last week. It is also eye-catching because it follows Beijing’s sweeping ban in 2021 on all cryptocurrency transactions in mainland China. And while many big global crypto companies got their start in Hong Kong, regulatory ambiguity and strict rules limiting trading to institutional investors prompted some to move, including FTX, which left for the Bahamas.

Its vision is not groundbreaking. Under a policy shift last month, Hong Kong officials said the Securities and Futures Commission will conduct a public consultation on how retail investors can be given a “suitable degree of access” with a new licensing regime, and the SFC also said it was looking at allowing ETFs exposed to Bitcoin and Ether futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Germany’s Deutsche Boerse has offered investors access to exchange-traded notes tracking cryptocurrencies since June 2020.

Yet the big U-turn feeds into a growing rivalry with Singapore to lure capital and wealthy technology entrepreneurs. The Lion City has had some form of cryptocurrency regulation since 2020 and its biggest bank, DBS Group (DBSM.SI), has championed a digital exchange for its clients gradually expanding access to the mass affluent. While Singapore’s central bank reminded the public on Monday that cryptocurrencies can lose all their value, it also re-upped its recent proposals on basic investor protections on companies licensed to operate in the city state.

Both hubs are trying to tap demand in the region. According to Chainalysis, cryptocurrency values received by internet addresses in Singapore reached $100 billion in the year to June 2022, with Hong Kong not too far behind at around $70 billion. It builds on an outsized enthusiasm for digital assets across the region – an aspired-to catchment area for both cities. The blockchain analysis firm lists Asian countries in six of the top 10 globally for cryptocurrency adoption in 2022 including India and China.

The competitive tension between Hong Kong and Singapore is greater than ever. The danger is that Hong Kong’s new embrace of virtual assets will set up a regulatory race to the bottom, even if FTX’s collapse means it might happen at a slower pace.

CONTEXT NEWS

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan reiterated the city’s commitment to becoming a virtual asset hub in a blog post on Nov. 13, two days after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau on Oct. 31 said the Securities and Futures Commission will conduct a public consultation on how retail investors may be given “a suitable degree of access” to virtual assets under a planned new licensing framework for the industry. The policy statement notes that retail investors in other markets have been granted exposure to virtual assets including through exchange-traded products.

Separately, the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Nov. 21 said “the most important lesson from the FTX debacle is that dealing in any cryptocurrency, on any platform, is hazardous”. It added that FTX was not licensed in the city state and there was no evidence it was specifically soliciting Singapore users. MAS reiterated its recent publication of a consultation paper proposing basic investor protection measures for cryptocurrency companies that are licensed to operate in Singapore.

Column by Thomas Shum in Hong Kong, Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru. Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin











