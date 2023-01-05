













HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Almost a year to the day since Hong Kong culled 2,000 hamsters to combat Covid-19, the city is rescinding a ban on importing the creatures for sale, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The rodents’ return is a small but welcome landmark in its gradual reopening. Yet the metropolis continues to suffer from extreme pandemic policies, which together with Covid-19 destroyed some $27 billion in potential economic growth over the past three years, according to Nataxis.

Imported hamsters must still test negative for the virus before they can be sold. It’s not just jet-setting pets; human arrivals are required to test before boarding a flight, even though China objects to similar measures for its citizens elsewhere. Masks remain de rigueur, with no plans to end requirements to wear them in many public venues. Other stringent measures, such as shortened school days and daily tests for students, will continue for weeks yet.

There has been progress. Vaccination rates rose to over 90% from 70% in the past year, and authorities ditched both quarantine and their “Leave Home Safe” tracking app. As Hong Kong prepares to start reopening the mainland border next week, the city needs to cure lingering, illogical bureaucracy, which will hamper urgent efforts to heal the economy, and resurrect normal life. (By Katrina Hamlin)

