1 minute read
Hong Kong’s last governor on dealing with China: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chris Patten was Britain’s top representative in the colony before its handover 25 years ago. In this edition of The Exchange podcast he talks about his newly published diaries, businesses sucking up to the People’s Republic, and whether the West will defend international rules.
Follow @peter_tl on Twitter
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.