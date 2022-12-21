













LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors aren’t buying what Ana Botín is selling. Banco Santander (SAN.MC) has a much lower valuation than rivals. Unless the Spanish lender’s executive chair can change that in 2023, it’s time to think about a breakup.

The bank’s mid-December market capitalisation of nearly 50 billion euros is less than two-thirds of its expected tangible book value at the end of 2023. It’s been stuck around that multiple for almost a year. That’s striking because analysts expect Santander to earn a respectable 11% return on tangible equity (ROTE) over the next 12 months. One way to express the dissonance between those numbers is to infer the return investors require to hold the bank’s shares. On this measure, Santander’s cost of equity averaged 18% from the start of 2022 to mid-December, according to Reuters Breakingviews calculations. For global rivals the implied figure is 13%.

Investors may be worried about bad debt in the bank’s Brazilian and Mexican units, where defaults are typically higher. In that case, Botín can show she has a handle on credit risk by keeping loan-loss charges low. But Santander’s implied cost of equity is higher than for South American rivals like Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) and Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX), suggesting the discount transcends its emerging-market exposure.

A more plausible explanation is that investors dislike Santander’s geographical sprawl. Botín reckons her global businesses, which stretch from Rio de Janeiro to Rotherham, offer diversification. But investors can diversify for themselves. Valued on a country-by-country basis, the sum of the group’s parts should add up to around 70 billion euros, Credit Suisse analysts reckon.

To shed that discount, Botín must prove Santander is the best owner of its component bits. That’s not always apparent. For example, its Spanish business earned a ROTE of 7.5% in the first nine months of 2022, trailing CaixaBank’s (CABK.MC) 8.4%. Santander’s Mexican unit, at 17%, lags Banorte’s 25%. The British arm’s 11% ROTE was behind the larger Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), which reported a 13% return.

Botín could improve those numbers by spreading technology spending and other costs more widely. That should lower the average cost of serving Santander’s 160 million customers around the world.

Her rivals are taking a different route, though. HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK), BBVA (BBVA.MC) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) have all recently offloaded their North American retail banks for bumper valuations. Santander’s U.S. unit, which mostly writes subprime auto loans and which Credit Suisse analysts reckon is worth 11 billion euros, could conceivably attract a local suitor. A more radical option would be to spin off national businesses to investors. That would go against everything Botín is trying to do. But unless the discount narrows, she will have to consider it.

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2023. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Banco Santander’s share price fell by roughly one-fifth between the end of 2019 and Dec. 12, 2022, compared with a 4% fall for the Euro STOXX Banks Index.

The group generated an annualised return on tangible equity of almost 14% in the first nine months of 2022.

