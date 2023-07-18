How to breathe life into zombie office property: podcast
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lenders are steering clear of buildings that face reckonings from remote working, pushing prices down. In this Exchange podcast, real estate investor Scott Rechler argues that it will take financial and civic engagement to make empty space desirable for living – and investing.
Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter
Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.