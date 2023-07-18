How to breathe life into zombie office property: podcast

By
Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City
Downtown Manhattan’s skyline is seen in New York City, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lenders are steering clear of buildings that face reckonings from remote working, pushing prices down. In this Exchange podcast, real estate investor Scott Rechler argues that it will take financial and civic engagement to make empty space desirable for living – and investing.

