1 minute read
How Brooks ran into Warren Buffett’s arms: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The athletic-shoe company nearly expired while trying to compete with Nike and Adidas. Then Jim Weber stepped in and sharpened its focus to runners. The company’s boss explains in this episode of The Exchange how staying the course caught the attention of the Sage of Omaha.
Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Pranav Kiran
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.