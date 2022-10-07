













NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a glum summer for mergers and acquisitions, the sale of mid-market U.S. investment bank Cowen (COWN.O) to Canadian lender Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) for $1.3 billion was a small bright spot. It also gives a clue as to why acquisitions of teams of sharp-elbowed dealmakers don’t happen more often.

When TD sat down with New York-based Cowen to discuss joining forces in May, it was clear that the Canadian lender would have to negotiate twice: first with the board and then with a cadre of Cowen executives armed with generous severance packages. Those six managers, who include Chief Executive Jeffrey Solomon, finance chief Steven Lasota and co-presidents Larry Wieseneck and Dan Charney, came with a potential price tag of $371 million, according to a filing published on Sept. 27 – equivalent to more than half of Cowen’s market capitalization at the time of the May discussions. Since the deal is now unlikely to close until 2023, the actual figure would have been more like $400 million.

It's not unusual for executives to have so-called golden parachutes that trigger when their company is sold. But typically they can only rip the cord in certain circumstances, such as if the new owner fires them. The requirement that a payoff depends on both a takeover and an ouster – known as a double-trigger – gives investors some protection against managers holding the company to ransom, and such provisions are now standard at U.S. companies. Cowen’s annual shareholder filing lists its double-trigger provisions amid its shareholder-friendly practices. It lists single-trigger vesting of equity awards – where a simple takeover unleashes managers’ spoils – as a habit it eschews.

But the double-trigger doesn’t always work in the way the name implies. Executives can also open their parachutes by quitting for what their contracts define as a “good reason.” That might include having to move to a different city or having key duties taken away. In Cowen’s case, the reasons include the executive no longer having the same role at the enlarged group, a tweak that the company added to Solomon’s contract in 2020. In other words, Solomon could argue that unless he became CEO of TD – a company almost 100 times bigger than Cowen by market value – he had grounds to walk away as if he’d been fired without cause.

TD, which already has a chief executive in the form of Bharat Masrani but wanted to keep Solomon too, therefore had little choice but to negotiate. In the final agreement, the Cowen executives will get cash when the deal closes and swap their unvested equity in the investment bank for shares in TD. The headline value of that package is just over $200 million. Compared with the $400 million TD might have had to pay, that sounds like a bargain. To put the numbers into perspective, though, TD is in parallel buying First Horizon (FHN.N), a U.S. lender 10 times Cowen’s size. In that deal, TD offered retention packages worth $150 million across the bank’s entire workforce.

Solomon, meanwhile, is actually better off than if he’d walked away, and not just because he still has a job. Had he quit with a good reason following the takeover, he’d have claimed $67.5 million in cash. After negotiating with TD, he gets $45 million in special deal-related awards, and keeps his $26 million of unvested cash and share awards from before the deal, based on numbers given in the merger filing. That takes the total to $71 million, although he’ll have to stick around for a few years to collect the full sum. For a Wall Street chief these numbers aren’t gigantic. But as a proportion of the overall deal value, Cowen’s executives punch above their weight.

The fact that dealing with dealmakers is costly is hardly shocking. Losing talented leaders can be damaging, as Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) found after it bought First Boston in 1990. The Swiss bank’s acquisition of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette a decade later turned into a disaster when top rainmakers like Ken Moelis jumped ship. There’s little point buying an investment bank if the senior people don’t stick around. That, though, means the acquirer effectively pays twice. It’s one reason why takeovers in the corporate consiglieri business have been rare in recent years.

Arrangements like Cowen’s intensify potential conflicts between a company’s shareholders and the managers in takeover situations. The bigger the golden parachutes or retention deals, the larger the slice of what a buyer is prepared to pay goes to the firm’s top talent. Cowen investors won’t mind too much – they still got a 65% premium on the undisturbed share price. But that doesn’t excuse the pay packages. At Cowen’s latest annual meeting, nearly 45% of investors who voted opposed the company’s executive compensation plans.

For TD, too, this kind of horse-trading also sets the scene for future frictions. Large retail banks tend to have different pay cultures than Wall Street firms. TD, along with other large Canadian banks, has been fairly progressive in its compensation practices, and even added environmental, social and governance-based targets to its executive compensation plans in 2021. Masrani himself gets half what Solomon received in 2021. So even if Cowen’s top brass have agreed not to open their golden parachutes, they’ll still land at TD with considerable impact.

CONTEXT NEWS

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed on Aug. 1 to buy U.S. investment bank boutique Cowen for $1.3 billion in cash. The deal values Cowen at $39 a share, a 65% premium to the company’s closing share price on June 30, before Bloomberg reported the two were in talks.

The deal included a renegotiation of the severance packages held by Cowen’s top six executives, including Chief Executive Jeffrey Solomon. Before the renegotiation, those were valued at around $371 million, according to a filing on Sept. 27.

When it announced the deal on Aug. 2, Canadian lender TD said that the cost of integrating Cowen would be around $450 million, of which roughly $200 million comprised retention schemes for certain Cowen employees.

