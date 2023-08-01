NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shifting away from fossil fuels is an opportunity for the bloc, argues economy tsar Paolo Gentiloni in this Exchange podcast. But it will have to overcome challenges, such as US competition for investment and the EU’s own narrow set of financial tools.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.