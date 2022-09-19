Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, speaks during a rally in Duomo square ahead of the Sept. 25 snap election, in Milan, Italy, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Next month it will be 100 years since Benito Mussolini launched his fascist coup in Italy when his supporters marched on Rome. Later this month the country is almost certain to elect Giorgia Meloni, a former post-fascist and eurosceptic, as its new prime minister. So far, investors haven’t blinked.

Meloni is the favourite to replace Mario Draghi, the highly respected technocrat who helped save the euro a decade ago. Yet the gap between yields on Italian and German 10-year government bonds is 2.3 percentage points, the same level as when “Super Mario’s” government started to collapse in July.

Italy will probably muddle through under Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, which opinion polls suggest will be the largest party after this Sunday’s election. But there’s also a medium-term risk that the country’s massive debt will spin out of control. This could happen under her watch or, given the short life of most Italian governments, under a different prime minister.

Meloni’s right-wing alliance is promising lower taxes and early retirement. Yet investors are calm because she has abandoned her euroscepticism and says tax cuts depend on the state of the country’s finances, which she promises will be safe in her hands.

Italy’s next prime minister will want to avoid the fate of previous governments which picked fights with the European Union over fiscal policy. Silvio Berlusconi was ejected from power in 2011 after yields on 10-year government bonds shot up to 4.9 percentage points above Germany’s. The anti-austerity coalition led by Giuseppe Conte, which collapsed in 2019, faced a similar experience.

Reuters Graphics

EU SOLIDARITY

Investors are also relaxed because the EU is showing more solidarity than during the euro crisis a decade ago. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it launched a Recovery and Resilience Facility made up of cheap loans and grants. Italy will receive the biggest chunk: 192 billion euros, equivalent to nearly 10% of national income.

The EU has also suspended fiscal rules which require member countries to keep budget deficits below 3% of GDP – a suspension that may be extended as a result of the current energy crisis. As a result, Meloni will not have to cut spending or raise taxes immediately.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also strengthened EU solidarity. Meloni’s consistent criticism of Vladimir Putin has won her brownie points in parts of the EU, even though many disagree with her views on LGBTQ rights and immigration.

The European Central Bank also has a new tool to stop the euro zone fragmenting. It will buy the bonds of governments that come under speculative attack so long as their debt is sustainable. Nobody wants Italy to go into a tailspin and drag down countries such as France and Spain, which also have high levels of sovereign debt.

VIRTUALLY UNSUSTAINABLE

The snag is that Italian government debt, which the International Monetary Fund expects to end the year at 148% of national income, is close to being unsustainable. It has risen from 104% in 2007 following shocks including the global financial crisis, the euro zone meltdown, and the pandemic. What is more, the country has found it hard to grow out of its debt. In real terms, the country’s national income is almost exactly where it was 20 years ago.

Reuters Graphics

Optimists point out that inflation and the bounce-back from the pandemic-induced recession have helped to bring the debt down from 155% of GDP in 2020. But these are temporary factors. The ECB is determined to bring inflation back to its 2% target and soaring energy costs may push Italy into another recession.

What’s more, the era of near-zero interest rates is over. Italian 10-year government bonds are now yielding 4.1% – higher than when alarm bells last rang in 2018 and early 2019. Rome is paying an average of 2.5% on its debt because it borrowed a lot of money when interest rates were low, but the average cost is now rising.

Reuters Graphics

Consider how things will look once the energy crisis is over and the post-pandemic recovery funds are exhausted. Imagine charitably that Italy’s average debt costs are then only 3% and its trend growth rate is 1%. If inflation was back down to 2%, Rome would have to run a primary budget surplus – before interest payments – year after year in order to lower its debt ratio.

HOW THINGS COULD BREAK DOWN

Draghi’s plans envisaged Italy running a primary deficit until 2025. So getting a grip on the country’s debt may not seem the most urgent problem. But Meloni lacks Draghi’s credibility. She is an inexperienced leader whose only previous job in government was as youth minister.

What’s more, her decision to abandon euroscepticism looks like one of convenience. As such, she could embrace it again if she thinks it is in her interest to do so. After all, the Italian electorate is fickle. In the last election in 2018, the Brothers of Italy had just 4.3% of the vote while the League, Meloni’s main ally, had 17.4%. Now opinion polls show Meloni’s party at 25%, compared with about half that for the League.

Even though the right-wing alliance looks set to win a big majority, it will be unstable, says Roberto D’Alimonte, a political scientist. The League has completely different policies to Meloni: its leader Matteo Salvini is sympathetic to Putin and wishes to jack up spending.

Salvini won’t necessarily throw Meloni off course: his party may well replace him with a more moderate leader. There’s also a slim chance that Meloni could join forces with some centrist parties if they do well in the election. In extremis, Draghi might even return to government.

But there’s also a scenario where Meloni shifts back to more extreme policies to avoid being outflanked. She might think the EU would still keep financial support flowing to Italy as it wouldn’t have the guts for a confrontation. But if the ECB then refused to buy Italian debt, and if neither side blinked, there would be a blow-up.

This isn’t the central scenario in financial markets. It is much more likely that Italy will hobble along. But if growth remains low and interest rates rise, investors will once again get jittery.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.