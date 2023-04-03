













New Delhi, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The next decade could well be what Narendra Modi calls “India’s moment” - a time when the stars align to boost the country’s economy and standing in the world. But to make the most of the opportunities, the prime minister who is expected to run for a third term next year will have to avoid overconfidence.

India is in a geopolitical sweet spot because of growing tension between the United States and China. America and its allies in Europe and Asia have a strong incentive to build up India as a counterweight.

It also has homegrown advantages. India has a fast-growing young workforce, while China's is shrinking and ageing. The digitalisation of its $3.5 trillion economy is “remarkable” in the words of the International Monetary Fund. Even past problems such as poor infrastructure, weak skills and power cuts are being addressed at varying speeds. As a result, India has tremendous potential to catch up on China whose economy is five times as big.

The fact India is still developing also means it could leapfrog its neighbour to a low-carbon future - putting it in an advantageous position as global trade restructures on green lines.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

GETTING CLOSER TO THE WEST

India understandably doesn’t want to be in any other country’s camp. But the increasing polarisation of global politics into one group led by America and another led by China limits its freedom of manoeuvre.

India can no longer rely on Russia as a strategic partner, not least because Moscow’s weapons have performed badly in Ukraine. What’s more, it won’t want to depend on Russia as the latter is increasingly in the pocket of China, which is India’s biggest threat.

It might seem that India and the United States would be natural bedfellows. But the purpose of China’s border skirmish in the Himalayas in 2020 may have been to send India a message not to get too close to America.

This puts the country in a Catch 22 situation: it probably can’t hold off China without support from the United States and other allies, says Happymon Jacob of the Council for Strategic and Defense Research, a think tank. But if New Delhi gets too close to Washington and military aid does not come fast enough, Beijing could ramp up its aggression.

India is tentatively stepping toward to America - for example, via the Quad, a geopolitical alliance also involving Japan and Australia. Meanwhile, the United States is not yet willing to provide India with the most high-tech defence equipment that it provides to other members of that cohort.

There is also a question of whether the two countries’ values are aligned. The hard-nosed realpolitik view is that this doesn’t matter as India and the United States have a common threat.

But America produced a hard-hitting report last month listing "significant human rights issues" and abuses in India, including reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists. This suggests that a lack of shared values may ultimately limit the depth of the two countries’ partnership.

CHINA'S PLUS ONE?

This matters for India’s economic future, as geopolitical considerations are increasingly driving global commerce. One aspect of this is the so-called “China plus one” strategy, under which multinational companies plan to build more of their new factories outside of the People’s Republic.

The United States is encouraging this process through what it calls “friendshoring”. It seeks to build up alternative supply chains in friendly countries so China cannot blackmail it if there is a conflict between the two.

India has already managed to attract eye-catching investments from Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), a key Apple (AAPL.O) supplier. But, again, it’s important not to exaggerate the country’s strengths.

India reported 9.1% growth in the last financial year, but that followed a 5.7% contraction the previous year. What’s more, some economists believe growth statistics are not reliable, after revisions in 2015 in how they are calculated. There are similar concerns about China’s data.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment - which was 1.5% of gross domestic product in 2021 net of repatriation and disinvestment compared to China’s 2% - is building off a much lower base and has yet to take off big time.

One reason is protectionism. The country is not part of the trade pillar of America’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Tariffs are also high. As a result, the economy doesn’t enjoy the full benefits of vigorous competition and the prices of some components are higher than on the global markets.

Another is the allegation of government favouritism to large homegrown conglomerates, including the Adani group - which Modi has dismissed as “lies and abuse”. Companies which are not in the charmed circle may fear they will not get fair treatment and be reluctant to invest.

If India was the only game in town, it could sit back and wait for investment to fall into its lap. But it’s not. Other developing countries are keen to scoop up investment that would otherwise have gone to China – and some, such as Vietnam, have a head start over India in the ease of doing business, skills and infrastructure.

Of course, Vietnam is hardly seen as perfect as a Communist-ruled country and none of these alternatives is as big as India. So if the American and Chinese economies totally decoupled, there would be enough investment for everybody.

But the rupture of economic relations is likely to be partial not total. So New Delhi will have to compete hard to get a big chunk of what could still be quite significant investment flows.

Modi can do a lot to make the most of India’s geopolitical opportunity. He can move still closer to the West, he can address alleged human rights issues and he can open India up to more trade. He can also fast-track India’s green transition, a topic I will cover in a future column.

It’s not clear that the prime minister is willing to do all these things. But if he does, this will really be India’s moment.

Follow @Hugodixon on Twitter

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.