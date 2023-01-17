













LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic boom lured in new and younger investors. Now interest rates are up, asset prices are down, and ESG investing faces a backlash. In this Exchange podcast, Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor talks about personalising investment, the value of data, and taking the long view.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

Editing by Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.