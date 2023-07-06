LONDON, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sergio Ermotti faces the daunting task of integrating two globally systemic banks. The returning UBS boss’s first big decision, though, has a more domestic focus. The Swiss bank is under pressure to offload Credit Suisse’s local business to ease a political backlash in its home market. By avoiding immediate layoffs, and arguing that the division might not be viable on its own, he might be able to get away with keeping it.

UBS acquired the subsidiary known as Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG as part of its rescue of the ailing lender in March. The Swiss unit’s book value at the end of last year was just under $14 billion. European banks on average trade at three-quarters of their net asset value, suggesting the Credit Suisse division would be worth about $11 billion if UBS spun it off.

The impetus to sell is real. UBS’s shotgun marriage with Credit Suisse creates a local behemoth which will control a quarter of loans and deposits in the country, Swiss National Bank data shows. Many lawmakers and voters dislike the tie-up, in part because taxpayers provided $10 billion of insurance against possible losses on Credit Suisse assets. Politicians from Switzerland’s second- and third-most popular parties have advocated that UBS protect jobs by spinning off Credit Suisse’s local unit, and warned of regulatory pressure if Ermotti resists.

So far, UBS has kept everyone guessing. Former Chief Executive Ralph Hamers initially ruled out a sale, but Vice Chair Lukas Gähwiler then said all options were on the table. Ermotti, who previously ran UBS between 2011 and 2020, now favours keeping the business, according to Swiss media reports.

SCHWEIZ OUT

It’s easy to see why. Credit Suisse Schweiz is more than a run-of-the-mill retail lender. Interest income brings in just two-fifths of its top line. That’s because the unit combines consumer banking with large amounts of wealth management, corporate and investment banking activities.

At the end of December it had $680 billion of assets under management. Regulatory filings don’t specify which business lines that money relates to. But the fact that it was half of all Credit Suisse’s total assets under management at the time suggests a large chunk of the bank’s core wealth unit was housed in the Swiss legal entity. A person familiar with the matter told Breakingviews that Credit Suisse’s ultra-high-net-worth division, which caters to clients with net assets typically worth more than $30 million, was part of the local business. It follows that Ermotti can’t ditch the entity without undermining a key rationale for the deal: bulking up UBS’s own wealth management arm.

Could Ermotti pick off the bits he wants and then offload the parts which cater to less wealthy Swiss people and small businesses? Not easily. Credit Suisse Schweiz’s most recent balance sheet shows a bank in the middle of a funding crisis. The unit lost more than a quarter of its deposits last year as clients fled, shrinking customer funds to less than the outstanding value of mortgages, which at $150 billion make up 60% of assets. The situation probably looks even worse after the March bank run which sank Credit Suisse. If Ermotti picked off choice wealth and corporate clients, the deposit deficit would get even bigger. In other words, a standalone Credit Suisse retail bank in Switzerland might not be viable.

SAVING GRACE

Meanwhile, UBS has a good reason to hang onto Credit Suisse Schweiz: giant cost savings. Mergers between banks in the same country typically allow for hefty expense reductions. A Breakingviews analysis of recent deals in Europe suggests these could be equivalent to between one-third and two-thirds of the smaller lender’s cost base.

Apply those ratios to Credit Suisse’s domestic unit, and Ermotti could probably slash between $1.1 billion and $2 billion of expenses. Those synergies are worth $8 billion to $15 billion in today’s money, after deducting tax at 25%, applying a 10% discount rate, and before factoring in restructuring charges. At the top end, that would be equivalent to a quarter of UBS’s current market value. That’s a lot of value to give up.

One way for Ermotti to square the circle would be to avoid politically toxic layoffs in Switzerland by letting natural attrition take its course. Almost one-tenth of Credit Suisse’s home-country staff left voluntarily last year, according to JPMorgan analysts. If they continue to quit at half that rate, Credit Suisse Schweiz’s workforce of 7,300 could shrink by roughly one-fifth by the end of 2028 without forced redundancies. Meanwhile, UBS could take an axe to the unit’s technology and real estate costs. Such overheads, known as general and administrative expenses, exceeded personnel-related costs last year.

Another way to placate politicians would be to avoid tapping the government’s insurance backstop. The state guarantee covers $48 billion of assets, mostly comprised of derivatives, structured products and loans that Credit Suisse was already trying to ditch. UBS could hold on to positions that end up in the red, rather than sending the bill to taxpayers.

UBS still faces intense scrutiny at home, especially with a federal election coming up in October. But Swiss politicians and regulators may also have doubts about forcing the creation of a domestic Credit Suisse if the bank proves as wobbly as its defunct former parent. If Ermotti can avoid large-scale job losses in the coming years, he may be able to hang onto his Swiss purchase.

CONTEXT NEWS

UBS is leaning towards keeping Credit Suisse’s domestic business after completing an acquisition of the wider banking group last month, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported on July 1.

