













LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - War, inflation, debt, hunger, energy security and fear of recession will dominate the discussions at the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund this week. But policymakers gathering in Washington also have good reasons to keep the existential priority of stopping the planet from frying at the top of their minds.

This is obvious for countries like Pakistan which are already suffering from extreme weather. But rich countries that are the international lenders’ largest shareholders should also make sure fighting climate change remains a priority.

So it’s good that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week called on the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) to focus more on global needs such as climate change, in part by harnessing private capital. America and a group of other countries have given the World Bank until December to come up with a plan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The West has self-interested reasons to mobilise trillions of dollars to help the poorer nations of the so-called Global South transition from fossil fuels. For a start, richer countries need to protect themselves from the direct impacts of global warming, and from spillover effects such as mass migration caused by people fleeing unbearable conditions.

Unleashing investment also has geopolitical benefits. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s sabre-rattling over Taiwan have highlighted the need for the West to shore up its allies in the rest of the world. Investing in green growth is one way to achieve that.

WHERE ARE THE TRILLIONS?

This is why the Group of Seven industrialised countries announced a $600 billion infrastructure partnership at their summit earlier this year – an initiative I helped push. Western countries have already struck a deal with South Africa and are negotiating partnerships with Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

The G7 wants to provide a green alternative to China’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which has expanded Beijing’s sphere of influence by funding infrastructure across the developing world but which has recently been losing momentum.

U.S. President Joe Biden said countries around the world would be able to “see the concrete benefits of partnering with democracies”. Even UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is not a climate change warrior, is enthusiastic about the initiative.

The G7 partnership is a good start. But $600 billion over five years is only a fraction of what’s required. Excluding China, the countries of the Global South will need $1 trillion a year from all sources – or six times what they currently get – to decarbonise their economies, according to BlackRock.

Rich countries’ own debt problems make it tricky to find hard cash. That is why they have alighted on the need to suck in funds from private investors.

In principle, this is an excellent idea. A group of financial institutions with over $130 trillion at their disposal last year pledged to put combatting climate change at the centre of their work. But getting this money to flow to the Global South is tough because investors don’t think the returns on offer justify the risks.

MOBILISING MDBs

One way to solve this problem is for the MDBs to do more to lower risks in developing countries. These institutions are well-placed to work with poorer nations to get green investment flowing by building markets, setting standards, and creating regulatory frameworks, says Chris Humphrey of the Overseas Development Institute think tank. MDBs can also invest directly in critical infrastructure such as power grids that are necessary to unlock more investment in renewable electricity generation.

The snag is that the MDBs haven’t in the past used their financial firepower imaginatively or worked much with private investors. What’s more, World Bank President David Malpass last month declined to say whether he accepted the scientific consensus on global warming, though he later changed his tune. It is therefore encouraging that America and other leading shareholders have given the World Bank its marching orders and that Malpass has responded positively.

Yellen’s call to action builds on a recent report commissioned by the Group of Twenty major economies which concluded that the MDBs could increase their investment by several hundred billion dollars without raising any extra capital. This is because of their status as preferred creditors, which means they rarely lose much money even if borrowers default, and because they have $1.2 trillion in capital committed by their shareholders that they have not yet called.

The MDBs could also drag in more private investment. For example, they could sell securities backed by their pooled loans, freeing up their own capital for new projects. The African Development Bank pioneered this approach with a $1 billion synthetic securitisation in 2018. If G7 countries provided these pools with a credit guarantee, pension funds and insurance companies would be able to invest in them, says Julian Havers of E3G, the climate think tank.

The G7 can use guarantees in several other ways to make green investments in the Global South attractive to private investors, both through the MDBs and other vehicles. If they do this liberally, they may even be able to mobilise trillions of dollars.

But rich countries should also be prepared to put more capital into those MDBs that have the most ambitious and credible plans to save the planet – an idea backed by a group of heavyweight economists such as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. Indeed, such a promise could be just the carrot needed to motivate the institutions to drive harder.

America’s decision last week to lend $1 billion to the Clean Technology Fund, a multilateral trust fund with advanced plans to help developing countries accelerate their transition away from burning coal, is a case in point. The U.S. money may be used to retire old coal plants and support employment in communities affected by the energy transition.

Some governments may say that scaling up climate investment via guarantees, getting the MDBs to be innovative, and providing new capital brings fresh financial risks. While that’s true, governments can manage the risks. Compared to the cost of rampant climate change, they are worth taking.

Follow @Hugodixon on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.