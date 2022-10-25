













LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) boss Noel Quinn is getting rid of a cost-cutting finance chief, Ewen Stevenson, while his skills are still in need. To avoid spooking investors, new broom Georges Elhedery will have to wield the axe quickly.

Stevenson’s exit, announced alongside third-quarter results on Tuesday, was unexpected. The former Royal Bank of Scotland chief financial officer and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) banker only started as HSBC CFO in January 2019. When he hands over to Elhedery at the end of 2022, he’ll have served about four years. For comparison, a 2020 study by headhunter Spencer Stuart found that the average CFO in Europe had a tenure of more than five years.

The stated reason for the switcheroo is that Quinn and the board want to focus on long-term succession planning. In other words, current investment bank co-head Elhedery is among those in line for the top job, and he needs experience elsewhere in the C-suite to round out his résumé. Yet serving as a bank finance chief is by no means a prerequisite for becoming CEO, as evidenced by the fact that very few top bosses, including Quinn, have made that move.

And the timing is unhelpful. HSBC has so far managed to axe about $4.9 billion of gross annual expenses under a programme launched in early 2020. It is hoping to hit about $5.5 billion by the end of this year, followed by a further $1 billion of cuts in 2023. All that slashing has barely allowed the bank to stand still in absolute terms, since many of the gross savings have just been eaten up by inflation and technology investments. HSBC’s adjusted costs in the first nine months of the year, for example, were just under $23 billion, or 1% more than in the same period of 2021.

That means there’s plenty more cutting to be done. Investors would probably feel more at ease knowing that Stevenson was there to call the shots, since he has been heavily involved with the expense-trimming programme so far and played a similar role at RBS. Granted, Elhedery can point to his achievement of helping to turn around the previously weak investment bank, which clocked up a respectable 11.8% annualised return on tangible equity in the most recent quarter. But he is by no means a specialist in the mould of Stevenson.

Quinn is taking a gamble by replacing his chief financial officer. To keep HSBC’s investors happy, Elhedery will have to do his best impersonation of the bank’s outgoing cost-cutting tsar.

CONTEXT NEWS

HSBC on Oct. 25 appointed Georges Elhedery as chief financial officer. He will replace Ewen Stevenson at the start of 2023.

Elhedery, previously co-head of the lender’s investment bank, took a six-month sabbatical in January, citing a desire to travel with his family and explore personal interests.

HSBC’s London-listed shares were down 7.8% to 437.95 pence as of 0930 GMT on Oct. 25.

