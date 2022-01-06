HSBC edges out of China sin bin with new deals

A pedestrian walks past a panel showing the HSBC lion at its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC207I96XPCZ

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Perceptions matter for profits in China, or at least they do for Western banks pushing into its vast markets. News on Wednesday that HSBC (HSBA.L), could soon take a greater stake read more in its Chinese securities joint venture came just a week after Beijing approved it taking full ownership read more of its jointly-owned mainland insurer. While China’s approvals process is often hard to read, the two moves and other developments imply a difficult period for the Asia-focused lender is near an end.

HSBC had been widely perceived as out of favour since 2019 when it was revealed to have passed information to U.S. authorities about telecoms equipment titan Huawei. Dropped deals followed, Reuters reported citing sources. More recently however, the bank was prominent in helping the tricky Hong Kong flotation of SenseTime (0020.HK) – a mainland AI firm blacklisted by Washington mid-deal, and now it has the chance to buy another 39% of its securities business after its state-owned partner said it wants to sell. Progress in China is never quite linear, but HSBC seems to be moving in the right direction. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beyond Meat’s faux chicken has investors drooling read more

Beijing misfires opening salvo at algorithms read more

BlackBerry's demise is a warning read more

Delivery Hero speeds up M&A in tricky times read more

Clock is ticking for Hong Kong’s bro boards read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin