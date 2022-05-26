People visit the congress center, the venue of the upcoming World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF), in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The bank’s head of responsible investing believes policymakers are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the ramifications of those remarks. Plus: The World Economic Forum is back, but the mood is dour.

