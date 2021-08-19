Huarong rescue clarifies moral hazard only so much

China Huarong Asset Management Co Chairman Lai Xiaomin listens to a question from a reporter during the debut of the company at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China October 30, 2015. Shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co are set to open flat in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday after China's biggest distressed debt manager raised $2.3 billion in the island city's largest initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China Huarong Asset Management’s (2799.HK) bailout provides some lessons for investors, but only up to a point. The so-called bad bank, which expects to generate a $16 billion net loss for 2020, also unveiled plans on Wednesday to restructure with state-owned CITIC Group. Any read-across on moral hazard is thin, though.

Details are scant as the rescue group hasn’t firmly committed. Huarong also missed a March 31 deadline to disclose last year’s earnings. If it doesn’t do so by the end of August, it will be in technical default on some bonds. The profit warning at least quantifies the damage and suggests the company, whose former chairman was executed in January following a corruption scandal, is making progress. Its shares have been halted for more than four months.

A capital injection also would help backstop efforts to sell assets. CITIC hardly ranks on a par with the current Ministry of Finance backer – indeed the agency might sell its stake to the consortium – but signals that the government is stepping in to help. Huarong said on WeChat it wouldn’t need to restructure debt.

It was a stretch to think Beijing would let such a central entity default, even on offshore bonds. While Huarong strayed from its core mission, it remains one of China’s oldest institutions designed to sort out duff loans. Failing to pay might have pushed up borrowing costs for peers, and Beijing is especially worried about contagion after July economic indicators wobbled. A readout from a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said officials would not let efforts to reduce risk in one area create “secondary financial risks.” On balance, the selloff in Huarong’s dollar bonds in May, which led to some yields spiking to nearly 50%, was an overreaction.

Huarong’s unique nature as a bad bank in a country with a bad debt problem makes it hard to extrapolate too much from the proposed workout. It clears the way for Beijing to focus on embattled Evergrande (3333.HK), but while the real estate developer may pose a systemic risk, it is not a policy instrument. Xi is trying to suppress the property sector, not bail it out. Ultimately, the Huarong case is giving off more heat than light.

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- China Huarong Asset Management on Aug. 18 warned it would generate a net loss of 103 billion yuan ($16 billion) in 2020. The company has delayed issuing its annual report for nearly five months amid restructuring uncertainties and is at risk of technical default on some of its bonds if it does not publish it by late August. Trading in its Hong Kong shares has been suspended since April 1.

- The company has announced plans to sell stakes in a distressed asset exchange unit and a consumer finance unit. It also plans to restructure its trust subsidiary.

- The troubled state asset manager said it had signed a “framework” investment agreement with a consortium led by the CITIC group, which is also government-controlled. China’s Finance Ministry is Huarong’s largest shareholder.

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam