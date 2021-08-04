Breakingviews
Hugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race
MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) Chief Executive Daniel Grieder’s ambitions look lofty. The former Tommy Hilfiger manager, at the helm of the German-listed brand since June, unveiled plans on Wednesday to double revenue to 4 billion euros by 2025 read more . Meanwhile, operating margins, he hopes, will return to a pre-pandemic 12% of sales. Both require Olympic-style sprinting abilities. Hugo Boss, whose men’s suits sell at $700-plus, was hit hard by the health crisis, losing a third of revenue last year.
Even if the group recoups much of that lost ground this year, Grieder will have to ensure that revenue grows at a compound annual rate of 12% until 2025. That’s faster than the 11% annual projected average growth for top luxury goods brands such as Kering (PRTP.PA), LVMH (LVMH.PA), Moncler (MONC.MI) and Prada (1913.HK) to 2023, according to Breakingviews calculations based on Refinitiv estimates. Much like Italian 100-metre gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Hugo Boss will need to discover some unexpected pace. (By Lisa Jucca)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds read more
Sony plays a more strategic content game read more
Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market read more
China tech crackdown has family values read more
Stellantis CEO lives up to his reputation read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.