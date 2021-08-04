Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Hugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race

3 minute read

Hugo Boss jackets are seen in Kiev, Ukraine, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) Chief Executive Daniel Grieder’s ambitions look lofty. The former Tommy Hilfiger manager, at the helm of the German-listed brand since June, unveiled plans on Wednesday to double revenue to 4 billion euros by 2025 read more . Meanwhile, operating margins, he hopes, will return to a pre-pandemic 12% of sales. Both require Olympic-style sprinting abilities. Hugo Boss, whose men’s suits sell at $700-plus, was hit hard by the health crisis, losing a third of revenue last year.

Even if the group recoups much of that lost ground this year, Grieder will have to ensure that revenue grows at a compound annual rate of 12% until 2025. That’s faster than the 11% annual projected average growth for top luxury goods brands such as Kering (PRTP.PA), LVMH (LVMH.PA), Moncler (MONC.MI) and Prada (1913.HK) to 2023, according to Breakingviews calculations based on Refinitiv estimates. Much like Italian 100-metre gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Hugo Boss will need to discover some unexpected pace. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds read more

Sony plays a more strategic content game read more

Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market read more

China tech crackdown has family values read more

Stellantis CEO lives up to his reputation read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 1:57 PM UTCChancellor: Bringing down the Red Curtain

Investors received a rude shock last month when Beijing abruptly changed the rules for Chinese education companies listed in the United States. With one stroke, shares in TAL Education (TAL.N) and New Oriental Education and Technology (9901.HK) became almost worthless. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of Chinese stocks listed in New York fell to half its peak. Investors suddenly realised their legal claims on these foreign listings were extraordinarily weak. Foreign investments on the mainland may not be much safer.

BreakingviewsHugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race
BreakingviewsKlarna’s list of suitors may not be that extensive
BreakingviewsSony plays a more strategic content game
BreakingviewsSoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds