













LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Flying a jumbo jet with a heavy load can make for a tricky take off. That’s the situation British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) is in. Its $11 billion net debt pile, a legacy of an epic collapse in revenue during the pandemic, is tangibly more than its $9.4 billion market capitalisation. That leaves boss Luis Gallego with a dilemma – execute a quick and painful fix via a big rights issue, or take a gradual journey back to health.

Gallego will be tempted to go slow. While Friday’s 2022 results showed operating profit of only 1.22 billion euros, well below the 3.3 billion euros it delivered in 2019, the last few years have seen big operating losses. Operating profit could be as high as 2.3 billion euros in 2023, according to company forecasts. More holidaymakers mean revenue last year was over 23 billion euros, compared to less than 8.5 billon euros in 2021.

Unfortunately for Gallego, it’s a bad time to be heavily leveraged. In 2020 concerns about the viability of the airline industry prompted hedge funds like London-based Marshall Wace to buy stakes in IAG. But more long-term investors like pension funds are increasingly wary of investing in a company that operates with debt 3 times its EBITDA. That explains why IAG’s share price is just over a third of the 444 pence it reached before the pandemic in early 2020.

IAG has few appealing fixes. Gallego can raise equity to help pay down the debt, but raising equity at such depressed levels might rile existing investors like Qatar Airways and Vanguard. The company’s debt costs are relatively low, and it’s not facing any big bond repayments until 2028.

One other workaround is to do deals. On Thursday, IAG spent 400 million euros buying the remaining 80% stake of Spain’s Air Europa. That gives the airline better access to the Latin American market, which may also create cost synergies given it already owns Iberia. If Gallego can do more, then that might justify the slow road approach. But either flight path looks turbulent.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own. Updates to add graphic.)

CONTEXT NEWS

British Airways-owner IAG on Feb. 24 reported its first annual operating profit since the pandemic, and forecast earnings could jump almost 90% in 2023 as business continues to rebound.

IAG announced an operating profit of 1.22 billion euros for 2022 and forecast 2023 operating profit in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.

Chief Executive Luis Gallego said IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, was seeing robust forward bookings, although it remained conscious of the global macro-economic uncertainties.

The group agreed on Feb. 23 to pay 400 million euros to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of Air Europa it did not already own, a deal aimed at expanding its position in the Latin American market.

Shares in IAG were down 5.6% at 156 pence by 0933 GMT on Feb. 24.

